Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$77,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,814,384 shares in the company, valued at C$98,777,288.06.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total transaction of C$75,900.90.

On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$77,865.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total transaction of C$76,355.10.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total transaction of C$76,155.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total transaction of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

REAL stock opened at C$25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

