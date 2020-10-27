James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

