James Investment Research Inc. Sells 19,374 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

