James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.04.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

