James Investment Research Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in PulteGroup by 20.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.