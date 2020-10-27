iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,910 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 248,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DJP stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

