Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

