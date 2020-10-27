Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,231 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 410,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 151,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1,138.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 147,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

