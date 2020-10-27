Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1,138.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 147,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

