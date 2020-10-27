Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISBC stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

