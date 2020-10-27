Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

RYT stock opened at $214.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69.

