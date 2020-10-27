Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 195,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $246.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.