Invacare (IVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Invacare has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of IVC stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.41. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.