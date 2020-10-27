International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.