International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

