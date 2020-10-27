Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

