Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

