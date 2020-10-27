Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.24. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

