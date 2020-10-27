Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 40,014 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total transaction of C$575,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,955 shares in the company, valued at C$2,645,272.90.

Shares of PXT opened at C$13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. Parex Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.79.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$111.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

