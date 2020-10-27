Inphi (IPHI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) is one of 145 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inphi to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Inphi alerts:

This table compares Inphi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million -$72.91 million -1,943.17 Inphi Competitors $3.16 billion $517.60 million -15.86

Inphi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inphi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 0 0 0 N/A Inphi Competitors 2940 9174 15341 938 2.50

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Inphi’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61% Inphi Competitors -48.59% -6.05% -2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. The company's solutions provides a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. It also offers 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. The company's products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.