Inphi (IPHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Inphi has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.83-0.87 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.83-0.87 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inphi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

