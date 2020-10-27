Inovalon (INOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Inovalon to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,806 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

