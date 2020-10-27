Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.