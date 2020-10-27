Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

