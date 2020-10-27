IDACORP (IDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

