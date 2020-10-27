Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,178.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after buying an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $1,735,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

