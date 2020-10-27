Hudock Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 261,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

