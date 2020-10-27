Hudock Inc. Sells 6,580 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $129,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

