Hudock Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,440,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

