Hudock Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $180.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

