Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $433,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.