Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $214,389,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

