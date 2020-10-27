Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

