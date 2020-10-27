Hudock Inc. Has $87,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 497.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

