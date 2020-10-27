Hudock Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.