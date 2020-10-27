Hudock Inc. Has $64,000 Position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

