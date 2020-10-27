Hudock Inc. Has $59,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

XBI opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $122.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

