Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

