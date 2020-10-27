Hudock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

