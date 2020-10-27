Hudock Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,245,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 254,525 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

