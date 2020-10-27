Hudock Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novocure by 8.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Novocure during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,936,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,661,901 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

