Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

