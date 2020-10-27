Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $323.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

