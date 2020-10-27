Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

