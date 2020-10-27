Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

