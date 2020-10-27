Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

NYSE:FDX opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

