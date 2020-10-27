H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$163.64 million for the quarter.

