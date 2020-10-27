Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.