Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

