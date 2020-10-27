Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.